Lawyers in drug trial to close tomorrow

Update: 6:17PM LAWYERS in the re-trial of Colombian national, Aiden Alec Hurtado will deliver their closing submissions tomorrow.

This is after the defence concluded their case this afternoon.

Mr Hurtado is accused of importing 20.5 kilograms of cocaine when he arrived in the country on February 7, 2014.

He was earlier acquitted of the charges against him by High Court judge Justice Salesi Temo on November 17, 2015.

After an appeal by the State, Mr Hurtado is now facing a retrial.

He has been further remanded in custody.