Witness claims she had sex with church leader

AQELA SUSU
Tuesday, June 13, 2017

Update: 6:07PM A 28-YEAR-OLD woman who was alleged to have been raped by church leader, Jone Cokanauto confirmed to the court this afternoon that the accused allegedly fathered two of her children.

The complainant was the first prosecution witness to take the stand as the trial began before Justice Salesi Temo at the High Court in Suva this morning.

In her evidence, she said she had sexual intercourse with the head of the Jezreel Lion of Judah Church that made her realise that Mr Cokanauto was the father of her two children.

The complainant alleged that in February 2005 she was in the accused bedroom with two other women praying when the accused told them to submit any sexual desires they have to God.

She claimed the accused then told the two other women not see him as Jone but as a man of God sent by God to perform the acts.

The trial continues before Justice Temo tomorrow.








Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65200.6330
JPY 54.427251.4272
GBP 0.38530.3773
EUR 0.43660.4246
NZD 0.68600.6530
AUD 0.65220.6272
USD 0.49140.4744

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 13th, June, 2017

