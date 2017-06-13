Witness claims she had sex with church leader

Update: 6:07PM A 28-YEAR-OLD woman who was alleged to have been raped by church leader, Jone Cokanauto confirmed to the court this afternoon that the accused allegedly fathered two of her children.
The complainant
was the first prosecution witness to take the stand as the trial began before Justice Salesi Temo at the High Court in Suva this morning.
In her evidence,
she said she had sexual intercourse with the head of the Jezreel Lion of Judah
Church that made her realise that Mr
Cokanauto was the father of her two children.
The complainant
alleged that in February 2005 she was in the accused bedroom with two other
women praying when the accused told them to submit any sexual desires they have
to God.
She claimed the
accused then told the two other women not see him as Jone but as a man of
God sent by God to perform the acts.
The trial
continues before Justice Temo tomorrow.