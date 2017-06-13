Fiji Time: 6:21 PM on Tuesday 13 June

Training to upskill officers in maintaining safety and security

TALEBULA KATE
Tuesday, June 13, 2017

Update: 5:57PM A TRAINING aimed to up skill officers in maintaining safety and security is currently being facilitated by the New Zealand Government and the cooperation between the Fiji Police Force and New Zealand Police.

The training which will see the officers undergo the one week course covering areas on defensive and offensive searches is being held at the Fiji Police Academy will end this Friday.

Officers from the New Zealand Police are in the country conducting the training course for officers tasked with the clearance of major events.

Director International Relations Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ulaiasi Ravula said in light of Fiji playing host to major events the training is aimed to up skill officers in maintaining safety and security.

"We have Police officers as well as three officers from the Republic of Fiji Military Forces who will be undergoing the intensive course and they will learn techniques and skills that will enable them to conduct clearance of venues prior to major events," SSP Ravula said.

He said the training is a proactive measure to up skill officers on new trends.

"This will be an opportune time to boost the knowledge as majority have had prior training and within this one week they will be able to learn more about the latest criminal trends.

"Upon completion, the officers will be able to conduct defensive and offensive searches, plan searches and render safe procedures in the event of a threat or even if it's a hoax which could compromise the safety of the general public."








