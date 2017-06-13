Training to upskill officers in maintaining safety and security

Update: 5:57PM A TRAINING aimed to up skill officers in maintaining safety and security is currently being facilitated by the New Zealand Government and the cooperation between the Fiji Police Force and New Zealand Police.
The training
which will see the officers undergo the one week course covering areas on defensive
and offensive searches is being held at the Fiji Police Academy will end this
Friday.
Officers from
the New Zealand Police are in the country conducting the training course for
officers tasked with the clearance of major events.
Director
International Relations Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ulaiasi Ravula
said in light of Fiji playing host to major events the training is aimed to up
skill officers in maintaining safety and security.
"We have
Police officers as well as three officers from the Republic of Fiji Military
Forces who will be undergoing the intensive course and they will learn
techniques and skills that will enable them to conduct clearance of venues
prior to major events," SSP Ravula said.
He said the
training is a proactive measure to up skill officers on new trends.
"This will be
an opportune time to boost the knowledge as majority have had prior training
and within this one week they will be able to learn more about the latest
criminal trends.
"Upon
completion, the officers will be able to conduct defensive and offensive
searches, plan searches and render safe procedures in the event of a threat or
even if it's a hoax which could compromise the safety of the general public."