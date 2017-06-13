Regional police women here to learn forensics

Update: 5:42PM TWO police women constables from Tonga and Samoa will be spending two weeks on attachment with the Fiji Police Force?s Forensic Department.
This is part of consistent arrangements made under the Pacific Island Chief of Police in terms of training opportunities.
In welcoming woman
constable Fuka Mouga of the Tonga Police and woman constable Nepa Papalii of
the Samoa Police Services, Commissioner of Police
Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho said Fiji was always eager to help its
Pacific island neighbours.
"In the past
we have sent officers and personnel from the Forensics Department to help our
comrades in various Pacific island nations, and we are always open to assisting
in areas of training," Brig-Gen Qiliho said.
"This is not
only about what we can help you with but also how you can help us, so please be
sure to share your knowledge and experience with our Forensics team," he said.
The two
officers will be based at the Fiji Police Forensic Sciences Services at Nasova.