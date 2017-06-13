Fiji Time: 6:21 PM on Tuesday 13 June

Regional police women here to learn forensics

TALEBULA KATE
Tuesday, June 13, 2017

Update: 5:42PM TWO police women constables from Tonga and Samoa will be spending two weeks on attachment with the Fiji Police Force?s Forensic Department.

This is part of consistent arrangements made under the Pacific Island Chief of Police in terms of training opportunities.

In welcoming woman constable Fuka Mouga of the Tonga Police and woman constable Nepa Papalii of the Samoa Police Services, Commissioner of Police Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho said Fiji was always eager to help its Pacific island neighbours.

"In the past we have sent officers and personnel from the Forensics Department to help our comrades in various Pacific island nations, and we are always open to assisting in areas of training," Brig-Gen Qiliho said.

"This is not only about what we can help you with but also how you can help us, so please be sure to share your knowledge and experience with our Forensics team," he said.

The two officers will be based at the Fiji Police Forensic Sciences Services at Nasova.








