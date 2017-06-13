Fulton Hogan imroves road drainage

Update: 5:07PM FIFTY residents at Livaliva road have had their road drainage improved by the Fulton Hogan Hiways (FHH.
Located
200metres off the Kings road and about 630metres north of the Makoi shopping
centre, Lagilagi road is one of several sites that was worked on by FHH.
A release by FHH
states access to Livaliva road has been improved for the approximately 50
residents since a crew equipped with an excavator and two trucks has reduced
the high shoulders along the side of the road and cleared out waste and
vegetation from drains.
FHH site foreman,
Jiuta Nasere, said the term high shoulders refer to places where the sides of
the road are higher than the main pavement surface.
"These high
shoulders trap water on the road surface, where it damages the pavement seals,"
Mr Nasere said.
"When doing any works on the pavement, we ensure
that the crew and public safety, quality of work and productivity is given the
utmost attention," he said.
He said that resolving
drainage problems has become critical in the face of the rainy spells that the
country continues to experience.
Maintenance
works by FHH continues to target improving drainage alongside existing roads.
FHH is working
under the Fiji Roads Authority (FRA) to implement its programme to improve road
access in the Central, Eastern and Northern divisions.