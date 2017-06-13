Fiji Time: 6:21 PM on Tuesday 13 June

Fulton Hogan imroves road drainage

TALEBULA KATE
Tuesday, June 13, 2017

Update: 5:07PM FIFTY residents at Livaliva road have had their road drainage improved by the Fulton Hogan Hiways (FHH.

Located 200metres off the Kings road and about 630metres north of the Makoi shopping centre, Lagilagi road is one of several sites that was worked on by FHH.

A release by FHH states access to Livaliva road has been improved for the approximately 50 residents since a crew equipped with an excavator and two trucks has reduced the high shoulders along the side of the road and cleared out waste and vegetation from drains. 

FHH site foreman, Jiuta Nasere, said the term high shoulders refer to places where the sides of the road are higher than the main pavement surface.

"These high shoulders trap water on the road surface, where it damages the pavement seals," Mr Nasere said.

 "When doing any works on the pavement, we ensure that the crew and public safety, quality of work and productivity is given the utmost attention," he said.

He said that resolving drainage problems has become critical in the face of the rainy spells that the country continues to experience.

Maintenance works by FHH continues to target improving drainage alongside existing roads.

FHH is working under the Fiji Roads Authority (FRA) to implement its programme to improve road access in the Central, Eastern and Northern divisions.








