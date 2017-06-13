Players need to know their roles: Bell

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Vodafone Flying Fijians back-line coach Andre Bell. Picture: RAMA

Update: 3:34PM VODAFONE Flying Fijians back-line coach Andre Bell intends to work more closely on their defensive tactics and other lacking key areas that were exposed in the test against the Wallabies.

Bell highlighted there was a need for the players to have clarity in the understanding of their roles within the set piece and working more on their attack shape.

"And if we can do that we will be more dangerous than what we were last week," Bell said.

He said they had a lot of opportunities and had enough possession to win the game against Australia but they failed to capitalise on it.

Bell said they are embracing and working towards having more depth in terms of attack when executing set moves.

Also he indicated they would be emphasising on maintaining their defensive line connection.