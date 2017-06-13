Court to take hearing dates for Saturdays on Waqainabete case

Update: 12:28PM RESIDENT Magistrate Waleen George informed the court this morning in the matter of Sainiana Waqainabete and the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption (FICAC) that she will only take hearing dates for the defence on Saturdays.
Ms Waqainabete, who was present
in court faces nine counts of obtaining financial advantage by deception.
Her case was called this morning
for mention to fix a hearing date for the defence case before Magistrate Waleen
George at the Suva Magistrates Court.
Magistrate George informed the defence
counsel, Akuila Naco that the court had exhausted its calendar with hearing dates
for this year; however, she was willing to take hearing dates for Saturdays
this year.
Mr
Naco informed court that the defence will be calling three witnesses and Filimoni
Vosarogo will be the counsel in carriage for the hearing.
He then requested for a mention
date for Mr Vosarogo to appear in court and inform the court accordingly on
suitable dates from his end for the hearing.
Mr Naco stated that Mr Vosarogo
is waiting for renewal of his practicing certificate.
Sam Savumiramira appeared for
FICAC.
Magistrate George adjourned the
matter to June 29, 2017 for mention to fix defence hearing date.