Court to take hearing dates for Saturdays on Waqainabete case

Update: 12:28PM RESIDENT Magistrate Waleen George informed the court this morning in the matter of Sainiana Waqainabete and the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption (FICAC) that she will only take hearing dates for the defence on Saturdays.

Ms Waqainabete, who was present in court faces nine counts of obtaining financial advantage by deception.

Her case was called this morning for mention to fix a hearing date for the defence case before Magistrate Waleen George at the Suva Magistrates Court.

Magistrate George informed the defence counsel, Akuila Naco that the court had exhausted its calendar with hearing dates for this year; however, she was willing to take hearing dates for Saturdays this year.

Mr Naco informed court that the defence will be calling three witnesses and Filimoni Vosarogo will be the counsel in carriage for the hearing.

He then requested for a mention date for Mr Vosarogo to appear in court and inform the court accordingly on suitable dates from his end for the hearing.

Mr Naco stated that Mr Vosarogo is waiting for renewal of his practicing certificate.

Sam Savumiramira appeared for FICAC.

Magistrate George adjourned the matter to June 29, 2017 for mention to fix defence hearing date.