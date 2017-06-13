Valelevu residents advised of water disruption

/ Front page / News

Update: 11:31AM RESIDENTS living in parts of Delaitokatoka, Valelevu are advised of water disruptions in their area until 5pm today.

The Water Authority of Fiji has advised that the interruption in supply is a result of a burst main at Delaitokatoka, Valelevu.

The affected areas include Naveiwakau, Kalivetau, Railagi, Veikoba, Daniva, Saqa, part of Kanace road, Salala, FNU Nasinu campus, Gospel Primary School, Valelevu health centre, MH, New World, Tax Free Zone areas and nearby areas.

Customers in these areas are advised to store up on water and ensure its wise use during the temporary period.

Water carts will be on standby to service the areas as and when the need arises.

Supply of water is expected to be restored at 6pm this evening.