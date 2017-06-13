Valelevu residents advised of water disruption

Update: 11:31AM RESIDENTS living in parts of Delaitokatoka, Valelevu are advised of water disruptions in their area until 5pm today.
The
Water Authority of Fiji has advised that the interruption in supply is a result
of a burst main at Delaitokatoka, Valelevu.
The affected areas include Naveiwakau,
Kalivetau, Railagi, Veikoba, Daniva, Saqa, part of Kanace road, Salala, FNU
Nasinu campus, Gospel Primary School, Valelevu health centre, MH, New World,
Tax Free Zone areas and nearby areas.
Customers in these areas are
advised to store up on water and ensure its wise use during the temporary
period.
Water carts will be on
standby to service the areas as and when the need arises.
Supply of water is
expected to be restored at 6pm this evening.