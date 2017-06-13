Fiji Time: 6:21 PM on Tuesday 13 June

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Valelevu residents advised of water disruption

TALEBULA KATE
Tuesday, June 13, 2017

Update: 11:31AM RESIDENTS living in parts of Delaitokatoka, Valelevu are advised of water disruptions in their area until 5pm today.

The Water Authority of Fiji has advised that the interruption in supply is a result of a burst main at Delaitokatoka, Valelevu.

The affected areas include Naveiwakau, Kalivetau, Railagi, Veikoba, Daniva, Saqa, part of Kanace road, Salala, FNU Nasinu campus, Gospel Primary School, Valelevu health centre, MH, New World, Tax Free Zone areas and nearby areas.

Customers in these areas are advised to store up on water and ensure its wise use during the temporary period.

Water carts will be on standby to service the areas as and when the need arises.

Supply of water is expected to be restored at 6pm this evening.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65200.6330
JPY 54.427251.4272
GBP 0.38530.3773
EUR 0.43660.4246
NZD 0.68600.6530
AUD 0.65220.6272
USD 0.49140.4744

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 13th, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Radio announcer on trial for rape
  2. It's official, Tuisova marries Voliwa
  3. McKee rates Vatubua
  4. Teen mum alert
  5. Singh is new president
  6. 'Tough times ahead'
  7. Mohan: Govt gave FSC $400m over 10 years
  8. Citizenship data yet to be integrated
  9. Man dead in morning blaze
  10. Association awaits court's decision

Top Stories this Week

  1. Radio announcer on trial for rape Tuesday (13 Jun)
  2. Dead policeman identified Saturday (10 Jun)
  3. $12.5m write-off Thursday (08 Jun)
  4. Bible and VKB survive inferno as building goes up in flames Sunday (11 Jun)
  5. Big day for Tuisova Monday (12 Jun)
  6. The signs before a chief dies Monday (12 Jun)
  7. Navy divers to detonate explosives Thursday (08 Jun)
  8. Navy divers in Dawasamu Wednesday (07 Jun)
  9. Lovebirds on honeymoon Saturday (10 Jun)
  10. Fijian, 26, missing at sea off Port Moresby Monday (12 Jun)