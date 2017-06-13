Fiji Time: 6:22 PM on Tuesday 13 June

Man dead in morning blaze

TALEBULA KATE
Tuesday, June 13, 2017

Update: 11:16AM A MAN is dead and a house completely destroyed in a fire this morning.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said the body of a 65-year-old man was found inside his home following a house fire this morning.

"The fire occurred at around 1am at Velovelo in Lautoka," Ms Naisoro said.

She said the cause of death on the victim who had been occupying the four bedroom home alone will be determined once a post mortem examination is conducted.

"The home was completely destroyed and the cause of fire will be determined by the National Fire Authority as investigations continue."








