UNDP promotes sustainability

THE United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) would be looking to preserve coastal biodiversity and strengthen livelihoods through climate-resilient and community based actions in the Pacific region.

This was revealed by UNDP country director Bakhodir Burkhanov at the Pacific Voices for a Global Ocean Challenge Conference in Suva last week.

Mr Burkhanov said there were many opportunities UNDP had in the Pacific to preserve the oceans surrounding the region.

"We can promote sustainable fisheries benefiting women and men in the region. Support recovery and re-use of nutrient pollution from agriculture, waste water and the industry," he said.

"Also slow down and reverse ocean acidification and upscale proven policy and economic tools and mechanisms for plastic waste avoidance and recovery."

He said UNDP would also support countries to ratify and implement the Global Convention on Ship's Ballast Water and Sediments.

Moving forward, Mr Burkhanov said, UNDP would support the integration of land, water, forest, biodiversity and coastal resources in the Pacific.

"We will unlock economic and social benefits of community-based conservation in protected areas. Promote social entrepreneurship, especially among youth and promote sustainable fisheries and livelihoods, focusing on economic empowerment of women and youth," he said.

Currently, under the National Ridge-to-Reef Projects, UNDP supports Global Environment Facility (GEF) projects in Fiji worth US$7 million (F$14.5m).