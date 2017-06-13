Fiji Time: 6:21 PM on Tuesday 13 June

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

EU to adopt strategy

Vishaal Kumar
Tuesday, June 13, 2017

THE European Union (EU) will promote maritime spatial planning at the global level and address marine litter by adopting a new strategy on plastics in 2017.

EU ambassador to Fiji and the Pacific Andrew Jacobs said it was important to deal effectively with litter in Fiji and around the Pacific.

Mr Jacobs said the ocean would offer great potential for the years and decades to come.

"The oceans offer a potential to solve the increasingly urgent challenge of food security. With the world's population expected to reach 9 billion by 2050, the demand for food could rise by 60 per cent," he said.

"Another potential is that for alternative ocean energy. It is estimated for instance that ocean energy can provide 10 per cent of Europe's electricity and 400,000 jobs by 2050."

Mr Jacobs said the oceans played a vital part in the fight against climate change with oceans absorbing 25 per cent of the carbon emissions produced and redistributed heat around the globe.

"They are getting warmer and more acidic. Sea levels are rising. Resources are being depleted.

"And if the trend continues, by 2050 the world's oceans could contain more plastic than fish.

"The reality is simple: if we don't act today, we will compromise our tomorrow."

"It is very clear that oceans need better care and better management. And this can only be achieved by strong international cooperation," he said.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65200.6330
JPY 54.427251.4272
GBP 0.38530.3773
EUR 0.43660.4246
NZD 0.68600.6530
AUD 0.65220.6272
USD 0.49140.4744

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 13th, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Radio announcer on trial for rape
  2. It's official, Tuisova marries Voliwa
  3. McKee rates Vatubua
  4. Teen mum alert
  5. Singh is new president
  6. 'Tough times ahead'
  7. Mohan: Govt gave FSC $400m over 10 years
  8. Citizenship data yet to be integrated
  9. Man dead in morning blaze
  10. Association awaits court's decision

Top Stories this Week

  1. Radio announcer on trial for rape Tuesday (13 Jun)
  2. Dead policeman identified Saturday (10 Jun)
  3. $12.5m write-off Thursday (08 Jun)
  4. Bible and VKB survive inferno as building goes up in flames Sunday (11 Jun)
  5. Big day for Tuisova Monday (12 Jun)
  6. The signs before a chief dies Monday (12 Jun)
  7. Navy divers to detonate explosives Thursday (08 Jun)
  8. Navy divers in Dawasamu Wednesday (07 Jun)
  9. Lovebirds on honeymoon Saturday (10 Jun)
  10. Fijian, 26, missing at sea off Port Moresby Monday (12 Jun)