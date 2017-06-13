Fiji Time: 6:21 PM on Tuesday 13 June

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Investigators reminded of role

Mere Naleba
Tuesday, June 13, 2017

THE work of an investigator is more than just about investigating a case, says the Fiji Police Force chief of intelligence.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Biu Matavou reminded 26 personnel from the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption, the RFMF and the Fiji Police Force of their roles while closing a three-week course for investigators.

ACP Matavou told the officers that it was equally important to uphold their profession because they had the ability to positively impact the lives of many Fijians.

"As investigators, people look to us for answers and for justice to be served on the very people who prey upon their right to be safe, but your ability to get those answers is not only reliant on the knowledge you have but the values you hold dear to your profession," he said.

"You can spend weeks, months and years learning about investigative processes, but if you fail to apply that knowledge in a professional and ethical manner then it's simply time wasted."

The participants were also reminded to stay true to their calling and to focus on the tasks assigned to them.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65200.6330
JPY 54.427251.4272
GBP 0.38530.3773
EUR 0.43660.4246
NZD 0.68600.6530
AUD 0.65220.6272
USD 0.49140.4744

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 13th, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Radio announcer on trial for rape
  2. It's official, Tuisova marries Voliwa
  3. McKee rates Vatubua
  4. Teen mum alert
  5. Singh is new president
  6. 'Tough times ahead'
  7. Mohan: Govt gave FSC $400m over 10 years
  8. Citizenship data yet to be integrated
  9. Man dead in morning blaze
  10. Association awaits court's decision

Top Stories this Week

  1. Radio announcer on trial for rape Tuesday (13 Jun)
  2. Dead policeman identified Saturday (10 Jun)
  3. $12.5m write-off Thursday (08 Jun)
  4. Bible and VKB survive inferno as building goes up in flames Sunday (11 Jun)
  5. Big day for Tuisova Monday (12 Jun)
  6. The signs before a chief dies Monday (12 Jun)
  7. Navy divers to detonate explosives Thursday (08 Jun)
  8. Navy divers in Dawasamu Wednesday (07 Jun)
  9. Lovebirds on honeymoon Saturday (10 Jun)
  10. Fijian, 26, missing at sea off Port Moresby Monday (12 Jun)