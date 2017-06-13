Investigators reminded of role

/ Front page / News

THE work of an investigator is more than just about investigating a case, says the Fiji Police Force chief of intelligence.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Biu Matavou reminded 26 personnel from the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption, the RFMF and the Fiji Police Force of their roles while closing a three-week course for investigators.

ACP Matavou told the officers that it was equally important to uphold their profession because they had the ability to positively impact the lives of many Fijians.

"As investigators, people look to us for answers and for justice to be served on the very people who prey upon their right to be safe, but your ability to get those answers is not only reliant on the knowledge you have but the values you hold dear to your profession," he said.

"You can spend weeks, months and years learning about investigative processes, but if you fail to apply that knowledge in a professional and ethical manner then it's simply time wasted."

The participants were also reminded to stay true to their calling and to focus on the tasks assigned to them.