Shedding light on albinism

Alisi Vucago
Tuesday, June 13, 2017

THERE are 87 people recorded to be living with albinism in Fiji.

This was revealed by the Ministry of Health's albinism project officer Afolau Kaumaitotoya as the world marks International Albinism Awareness Day today.

"I encourage people to come in large numbers because this is an opportunity to appreciate albinism in the country and it is also a form of awareness on the discrimination people living with albinism face on a daily basis," she said.

"Albinism is still misunderstood and this could often lead to various forms of stigma and discrimination."

She said people were not aware that their organisation provided help for people with albinism and today's celebration would be an opportune moment for people to be educated on the help they could receive.

The United Nation's General Assembly adopted a resolution on December 18, 2014, proclaiming June 13 as International Albinism Awareness Day.

The celebrations will take place at Ratu Sukuna Park at 11am today where there will be guest speakers and lunch will be provided.








