Radio announcer on trial for rape

A RADIO announcer who allegedly raped a female neighbour inside his home played a rated movie before he committed the offence, the High Court in Suva heard yesterday.

The 30-year-old, who is charged with one count of rape, is standing trial before Justice Vinsent Perera for the alleged offence which took place on July 3, 2014.

The complainant was the first to take the witness stand for the prosecution yesterday.

In her evidence, she said on the said date, she returned from hospital with her nephew and started cooking dinner before she went and joined the accused and her father, who were consuming alcohol at the accused's place.

A few hours into their drinking, her father said he had had enough and said for them to go home.

She said the accused then asked her father if she could return to finish the drinks with him.

She said she then went to drop her father and her son before she went back to join the accused.

The complainant said the accused asked her if she wanted to watch a rated movie to which she again refused, but the accused played it anyway. While watching, she alleged the accused asked her to move closer to him so it could be easier for him to pass the drinks.

She claimed that when she moved closer, the accused started kissing her and she pushed him away.

She alleged she later followed the accused into the bedroom because she did not think anything would happen. The complainant claimed the accused pushed her on to the bed and kissed her, she kept moving back until she hit the wall and passed out. It was then, she alleged, that the accused raped her. She said she tried to scream, but did not think anyone heard her.

She alleged that the accused told her to be quiet and he tried to cover her mouth.

The complainant said the accused was like her father's brother and she regarded him as her uncle.

The trial continues today.