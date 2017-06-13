Fiji Time: 6:21 PM on Tuesday 13 June

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Radio announcer on trial for rape

Aqela Susu
Tuesday, June 13, 2017

A RADIO announcer who allegedly raped a female neighbour inside his home played a rated movie before he committed the offence, the High Court in Suva heard yesterday.

The 30-year-old, who is charged with one count of rape, is standing trial before Justice Vinsent Perera for the alleged offence which took place on July 3, 2014.

The complainant was the first to take the witness stand for the prosecution yesterday.

In her evidence, she said on the said date, she returned from hospital with her nephew and started cooking dinner before she went and joined the accused and her father, who were consuming alcohol at the accused's place.

A few hours into their drinking, her father said he had had enough and said for them to go home.

She said the accused then asked her father if she could return to finish the drinks with him.

She said she then went to drop her father and her son before she went back to join the accused.

The complainant said the accused asked her if she wanted to watch a rated movie to which she again refused, but the accused played it anyway. While watching, she alleged the accused asked her to move closer to him so it could be easier for him to pass the drinks.

She claimed that when she moved closer, the accused started kissing her and she pushed him away.

She alleged she later followed the accused into the bedroom because she did not think anything would happen. The complainant claimed the accused pushed her on to the bed and kissed her, she kept moving back until she hit the wall and passed out. It was then, she alleged, that the accused raped her. She said she tried to scream, but did not think anyone heard her.

She alleged that the accused told her to be quiet and he tried to cover her mouth.

The complainant said the accused was like her father's brother and she regarded him as her uncle.

The trial continues today.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65200.6330
JPY 54.427251.4272
GBP 0.38530.3773
EUR 0.43660.4246
NZD 0.68600.6530
AUD 0.65220.6272
USD 0.49140.4744

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 13th, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Radio announcer on trial for rape
  2. It's official, Tuisova marries Voliwa
  3. McKee rates Vatubua
  4. Teen mum alert
  5. Singh is new president
  6. 'Tough times ahead'
  7. Mohan: Govt gave FSC $400m over 10 years
  8. Citizenship data yet to be integrated
  9. Man dead in morning blaze
  10. Association awaits court's decision

Top Stories this Week

  1. Radio announcer on trial for rape Tuesday (13 Jun)
  2. Dead policeman identified Saturday (10 Jun)
  3. $12.5m write-off Thursday (08 Jun)
  4. Bible and VKB survive inferno as building goes up in flames Sunday (11 Jun)
  5. Big day for Tuisova Monday (12 Jun)
  6. The signs before a chief dies Monday (12 Jun)
  7. Navy divers to detonate explosives Thursday (08 Jun)
  8. Navy divers in Dawasamu Wednesday (07 Jun)
  9. Lovebirds on honeymoon Saturday (10 Jun)
  10. Fijian, 26, missing at sea off Port Moresby Monday (12 Jun)