Plea for police presence

OPPOSITION spokesperson for Defence Mosese Bulitavu has called on police to ensure the safety and security of people and their properties.

His comment comes after a spate of robberies in the central Suva area during the past weeks.

Mr Bulitavu said police needed to beef up their presence in these areas even if they had to conduct foot patrols.

"The crime intelligence unit needs to be more proactive in analysing the trends and methods. The police need to be one step ahead," he said.

Meanwhile, Police Commissioner Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho said they were investigating the robberies.