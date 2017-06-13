Fiji Time: 6:21 PM on Tuesday 13 June

Drug accused claims assault

Aqela Susu
Tuesday, June 13, 2017

A COLOMBIAN national being retried for allegedly importing 20.5 kilograms of cocaine told the court yesterday that he was assaulted by some officers and was forced to speak in English.

Aiden Alec Hurtado is being retried before Justice Thushara Rajasinghe at the High Court in Suva for the alleged offence.

The alleged offence happened when he arrived in the country on February 7, 2014. He was earlier acquitted of the charges against him by High Court judge Justice Salesi Temo on November 17, 2015.

After an appeal by the State, Mr Hurtado is now facing a retrial.

He gave evidence in Spanish, which was translated by an interpreter.

In his evidence, Mr Hurtado claimed he was taken to a place similar to that of a kiosk and was slapped numerous times.

He said since he arrived into Fiji, his mother used to call him every day through a mobile phone of an employee of a hotel he was staying in.

Mr Hurtado alleged that when he was with the officers, his phone rang and he asked the officers to answer because it was his mother.

He said this was refused by the officers.

He alleged that at this time, the officers forced him to speak in English even though he had told them that he only spoke Spanish.

Mr Hurtado said when he was brought to Suva, he told the officers by speaking broken English that he was hungry and wanted to drink something.

He alleged the officers did not care about his request and kept hitting him and ill-treating him instead.

Mr Hurtado has been further remanded in custody.

The trial will continue before Justice Rajasinghe today.








