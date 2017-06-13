Carol defies odds

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Carol Hawea, 11, with mother Lusiana Taraivini at the Fiji Cancer Society office in Suva. Picture: JONACANI LALAKOBAU

NINE-YEAR-OLD Carol Hawea's story is one of defying the odds.

After months of headaches at her home in Fulaga in the southern Lau Group, Carol was diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2015 and had to undergo surgery at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital in Suva — a surgery she would awake from after three months with doctors telling her parents that there was nothing further they could do for her.

"She constantly had headaches in 2015 and when I would take her to the Fulaga health centre, they would prescribe panadol to relieve the pain," her mother, Lusiana Taraivini said.

"A few weeks later she came back home with severe headaches because a teacher directed a student to punch her on the head as a form of corporal punishment. From the Fulaga health centre we were referred to Lakeba and then finally referred to CWMH."

She said she was saddened when doctors gave her news that Carol was in need of urgent surgery because her tumour was growing.

"I talked to my husband and we agreed that it was a risk we would have to take to save our daughter's life," she said. "After the surgery, she went into a coma and did not wake up for three months while admitted at the hospital. At the end of the three months the doctors said there was nothing else they could do so I took my daughter, who was still in a coma, to my aunt's place in Davuilevu."

Mrs Taraivini said her daughter slowly regained consciousness after three-and-a-half months in a coma. The mother-of-four said it was only until six months after the surgery that her daughter finally uttered her first words saying, "Mum I need to eat something".

"To describe her recovery right now, she is like a new born baby," she said.

"Her development had to start all over again because she first tried to turn, then crawl and now she is trying to stand up on her own."

Mrs Taraivini said her daughter's recovery was like a miracle and a reflection that there was always hope even when doctors said there was no longer a chance of survival.

She acknowledged Fiji Cancer Society and WOWS Kids for their continuous support and she encouraged other parents who may be going through similar circumstances to stay strong and never give up faith for their childrens' sake.

Carol, who is now 11 years old, underwent her first MRI scan since the surgery earlier on Monday this week and she returns home to Lau with her mother and aunt later today.