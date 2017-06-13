Senior citizens rise

/ Front page / News

ESTIMATES by the Ministry of Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation's national ageing policy revealed that in 2050 there would be 170,500 elder persons above the age of 60 as compared to 69,300 persons recorded in 2010.

Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation Mereseini Vuniwaqa assured the statistics were imperative because the elderly were a big component of the population.

She said on the same note oldest old referring to those above 80 years held a great percentage of the national population.

"For oldest old persons in Fiji, we are looking at about 500 in 2010 — which is 7 per cent of our national population — and come 2050 we are looking at 28,500, which is 17 per cent of our national population," she said. "Now for the national development agenda perspective, these statistics are very important to us and we need to prepare for this. A critical component of it is the abuse that is going on in relation to our elderly citizens and I call out to every Fijian to look after the older persons in our families.

"This will become even more important and prominent in a few years when population demographic changes for Fiji."

Mrs Vuniwaqa said a lot of elder citizens were now in homes where they were looked after by the State and by the non-government sector.

She said it was the ministry's aim to bring back what we Fijians were known for, that is looking after our older relatives.

For the first time this year, the ministry highlighted World Elderly Ab­use Awareness Day, which will be celebrated in Suva on Thursday.

The event will start with a march from the Suva Flea Market to Albert Park in an initiative to call on all Fijians to address the rising challenge in relation to the abuse of our elderly citizens.ww