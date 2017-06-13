Fiji Time: 6:21 PM on Tuesday 13 June

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Tempo for competition rehearsals goes up

Vishaal Kumar
Tuesday, June 13, 2017

THE Kaila! Star Search Competition contestants yesterday were present at The Fiji Times conference room to rehearse for the upcoming finals, which begin next Thursday.

Competition co-ordinator Savuto Vakadewavosa said yesterday's session provided a chance for contestants to finetune their singing. He said despite some contestants not being able to attend the rehearsals yesterday, they were hopeful the turnout would be good for the upcoming rehearsals.

"We hope to see more contestants coming in tomorrow (today) for rehearsals. We are actually helping them to finetune their songs and helping them with the minor details on how to present," Vakadewavosa said.

He said the rehearsals on Saturdays were important because more contestants were present with their respective mentors providing guidance. "The rehearsal is for half day, so it gives mentors and the contestants time to interact and practise," he said.

Singer Aisea Solomone, who attended both rehearsals, said he learnt a lot from the experience and was looking to use it to his advantage when he performed.

Vakadewavosa said the handful of dancers performing at this year's completion were geared up for the finals.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65200.6330
JPY 54.427251.4272
GBP 0.38530.3773
EUR 0.43660.4246
NZD 0.68600.6530
AUD 0.65220.6272
USD 0.49140.4744

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 13th, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Radio announcer on trial for rape
  2. It's official, Tuisova marries Voliwa
  3. McKee rates Vatubua
  4. Teen mum alert
  5. Singh is new president
  6. 'Tough times ahead'
  7. Mohan: Govt gave FSC $400m over 10 years
  8. Citizenship data yet to be integrated
  9. Man dead in morning blaze
  10. Association awaits court's decision

Top Stories this Week

  1. Radio announcer on trial for rape Tuesday (13 Jun)
  2. Dead policeman identified Saturday (10 Jun)
  3. $12.5m write-off Thursday (08 Jun)
  4. Bible and VKB survive inferno as building goes up in flames Sunday (11 Jun)
  5. Big day for Tuisova Monday (12 Jun)
  6. The signs before a chief dies Monday (12 Jun)
  7. Navy divers to detonate explosives Thursday (08 Jun)
  8. Navy divers in Dawasamu Wednesday (07 Jun)
  9. Lovebirds on honeymoon Saturday (10 Jun)
  10. Fijian, 26, missing at sea off Port Moresby Monday (12 Jun)