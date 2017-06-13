Tempo for competition rehearsals goes up

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Aisea Solomone (left) and Ofa Tivaknoa during the Kaila! Star Search rehearsals at The Fiji Times conference room yesterday. Picture: RAMA

THE Kaila! Star Search Competition contestants yesterday were present at The Fiji Times conference room to rehearse for the upcoming finals, which begin next Thursday.

Competition co-ordinator Savuto Vakadewavosa said yesterday's session provided a chance for contestants to finetune their singing. He said despite some contestants not being able to attend the rehearsals yesterday, they were hopeful the turnout would be good for the upcoming rehearsals.

"We hope to see more contestants coming in tomorrow (today) for rehearsals. We are actually helping them to finetune their songs and helping them with the minor details on how to present," Vakadewavosa said.

He said the rehearsals on Saturdays were important because more contestants were present with their respective mentors providing guidance. "The rehearsal is for half day, so it gives mentors and the contestants time to interact and practise," he said.

Singer Aisea Solomone, who attended both rehearsals, said he learnt a lot from the experience and was looking to use it to his advantage when he performed.

Vakadewavosa said the handful of dancers performing at this year's completion were geared up for the finals.