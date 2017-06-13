Fiji Time: 6:21 PM on Tuesday 13 June

Singh is new president

Kalesi Mele
Tuesday, June 13, 2017

RABEN Bhan Singh has been elected as the new Fiji Taxi Association — Lautoka Branch president after their annual general meeting on Sunday.

Mr Singh had served in the position for four years before Mohammed Shameem took on the reigns two years ago.

About 40 taxi operators attended the meeting on Sunday.

This Mr Singh said was a worrying factor.

"Part of what I want to do is bring all the members together," he said.

"I think over the years many have gone and refuse to come to meetings and are members in name only.

"We want them to participate."

He added part of their initiative is to crack down on illegal taxi operators.

"This is a recurrent issue for us here in Lautoka and we wish to change this.

"Sometimes drivers are reluctant to drive at night because they have fear for their safety and we hope to meet respective stakeholders like LTA, LCC and police next week to discuss this."








