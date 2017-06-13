Focus on high quality raw sugar

/ Front page / News

NEWLY appointed Fiji Sugar Corporation chief executive officer Graham Clark says the miller's focus would be on increasing cane production and improving the production of high quality raw sugar.

Speaking at a briefing on the FSC's Strategic Action Plan 2018-2022 in Lautoka yesterday, he said the miller would not be wasting valuable resources on diversification plans — a key focus of FSC's previous administration.

During his tenure, previous executive chairman Abdul Khan had unveiled ambitious plans to establish a cogeneration plant at Rarawai, a refinery and an ethanol production plant.

Prime Minister and Minister for Sugar Voreqe Bainimarama in his address to the International Sugar Organisation's 49th council meeting in May last year announced that the proposed projects had been put on hold.

Mr Bainimarama then called for in-depth feasibility studies to determine the viability of the projects.

Mr Clark said under his leadership, the FSC would not be pursuing the proposed schemes.

"We're not going to mess around with investing in distilleries, refineries or power plants," he said.

"Our core business is to produce the cane, bring it into the factory as a service and turn it into quality sugar.

"A big chunk of the investment behind the strategic plan comes in the factories and that will happen over two to three years."