Association awaits court's decision

THE Fiji Taxi Association will now await word from the Magistrates Court on the result of an inquiry that will be conducted into the association as to who are the rightful office bearers of the association.

The Registrar of Industrial Associations had authorised the conduct of an inquiry to ascertain whether the association, its office bearers and officials were observing the provisions of its constitution.

Submissions had been requested from the public and members of the association to determine who the lawful office bearers were under the constitution.

Information was also requested to ascertain whether Harish Chandra was lawfully elected to the position of interim president of the Fiji Taxi Association at a meeting convened by the association on March 19 this year.

The inquiry was also conducted to find out whether the extraordinary general meeting conducted on May 7 this year was in accordance with relevant provisions of the constitution.

The inquiry, set to begin on June 16 will be conducted by Resident Magistrate Andrew See and sittings will be conducted in Suva, Nadi and Labasa.

Mr Chandra said they would not be able to comment on the issue.

"The call for submissions closed today (yesterday) and there is nothing else we can do but wait for the magistrate to make an informed decision on the matter," he said.

"All those who wished to make a submission would have done so before the deadline today (yesterday)."