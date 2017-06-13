Society puts siblings in new home

/ Front page / News

A FAMILY of three siblings who never had the pleasure of having their own home were presented with a new home built by the Fiji Red Cross Society early this year.

The siblings from Nawaido, Solevu, Bua, were given the house last month.

Village headman Ratu Rafaele Logaivau, who was speaking on behalf of the siblings, extended his gratitude towards the society for their kind and generosity.

"The house was built to help families who lost their homes during Cyclone Winston and we are thankful to the society for their kindness," he said.

"The whole village agreed on giving the house to those siblings because they come from a broken family background and were staying with relatives this whole time," he said.

"The society with their good work has touched the lives of the family that have moved in to the new house and villagers have seen the kind assistance as blessings."

Mr Logaivau said they hadn't seen that kind of assistance in a long time.

"We now have two houses in the province of Bua that was built by the Fiji Red Cross Society and the second village is Nasaisaivua," he said.