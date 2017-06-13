Fiji Time: 6:22 PM on Tuesday 13 June

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Society puts siblings in new home

Luisa Qiolevu
Tuesday, June 13, 2017

A FAMILY of three siblings who never had the pleasure of having their own home were presented with a new home built by the Fiji Red Cross Society early this year.

The siblings from Nawaido, Solevu, Bua, were given the house last month.

Village headman Ratu Rafaele Logaivau, who was speaking on behalf of the siblings, extended his gratitude towards the society for their kind and generosity.

"The house was built to help families who lost their homes during Cyclone Winston and we are thankful to the society for their kindness," he said.

"The whole village agreed on giving the house to those siblings because they come from a broken family background and were staying with relatives this whole time," he said.

"The society with their good work has touched the lives of the family that have moved in to the new house and villagers have seen the kind assistance as blessings."

Mr Logaivau said they hadn't seen that kind of assistance in a long time.

"We now have two houses in the province of Bua that was built by the Fiji Red Cross Society and the second village is Nasaisaivua," he said.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65200.6330
JPY 54.427251.4272
GBP 0.38530.3773
EUR 0.43660.4246
NZD 0.68600.6530
AUD 0.65220.6272
USD 0.49140.4744

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 13th, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Radio announcer on trial for rape
  2. It's official, Tuisova marries Voliwa
  3. McKee rates Vatubua
  4. Teen mum alert
  5. Singh is new president
  6. 'Tough times ahead'
  7. Mohan: Govt gave FSC $400m over 10 years
  8. Citizenship data yet to be integrated
  9. Man dead in morning blaze
  10. Association awaits court's decision

Top Stories this Week

  1. Radio announcer on trial for rape Tuesday (13 Jun)
  2. Dead policeman identified Saturday (10 Jun)
  3. $12.5m write-off Thursday (08 Jun)
  4. Bible and VKB survive inferno as building goes up in flames Sunday (11 Jun)
  5. Big day for Tuisova Monday (12 Jun)
  6. The signs before a chief dies Monday (12 Jun)
  7. Navy divers to detonate explosives Thursday (08 Jun)
  8. Navy divers in Dawasamu Wednesday (07 Jun)
  9. Lovebirds on honeymoon Saturday (10 Jun)
  10. Fijian, 26, missing at sea off Port Moresby Monday (12 Jun)