Villagers call for better roads

VILLAGERS of Dakuniba in Savusavu say they struggle to earn and save money for their family because money earned in a day at the Savusavu market is almost totally used up to pay for transport back to the village.

And the villagers say they need better roads to ease their travelling woes.

A concerned villager, Ana Maria Teresia said they would spend $150 on transport from their village to Savusavu market in order to sell produce.

"We have vans and other trucks servicing on our area, but all are expensive and sometimes a van is not enough for many of us who take produce down to Savusavu market for sale."

Ms Teresia said they needed the roads to be fixed in order for them to have access to bus services to their village.

"We need buses to operate in our area but first we need our roads to be fixed and upgraded," she said.

"We have buses operating at the nearby villages, but it only reaches up Nakobo Village which is five miles away from our village. And then we would walk that five miles to reach the village and if we have to get off at Nawi Village then we would have to buy diesel, which costs around $9 per gallon, in order to cross the river by boat to go to our village."

Ms Teresia said most families would reach the village with only $100 left while some would have $60 left.

The Fiji Roads Authority chief executive officer, John Hutchinson said the FRA signed a memorandum of understanding with all commissioners in February 2016.

"The Commissioner Northern's Office is responsible for the list of rural priority projects in the Northern Division and we request that the villagers of Dakuniba Village in Savusavu to channel their request through the Commissioner Northern's Office for prioritisation."

Commissioner Northern Jovesa Vocea said upgrading of the road to Dakuniba Village in Cakaudrove is in the FRA work program.

"There has been some maintenance works carried out on the road this year, but have been spoiled by excessive rain in the past few months."