Speed humps a last resort

/ Front page / News

VILLAGERS of Nabavatu in Dreketi have requested that speed humps be built after two children were rushed to hospital following accidents involving speeding vehicles.

This request was made by village's headman Ponipate Vonoqaqa to the Fiji Roads Authority.

"We have had two road incidents that happened on separate occasions where two children were hit by a vehicle, but were lucky to survive the incident," he said.

Mr Vonoqaqa said those road accidents resulted from speeding and drivers neglecting the fact that they were driving through villages.

"We have raised this concern a couple of times with the Fiji Roads Authority and we have been requesting speed humps and we seriously need this so vehicles can slow down through our village," he said.

"These drivers need to be reminded that speeding and overtaking other vehicles on the roads can lead to accidents and they need to slow down."

Fiji Roads Authority chi­ef executive officer John Hut­chinson said FRA received requests for speed humps from villages and communities.

"These requests came from many villages and communities for speed humps, especially after we have upgraded the roads," he said.

Mr Hutchinson said the public needed to be educated on the fact that speed humps were not the instant cure for all traffic issues.

"The installation of infrastructure such as speed humps is a last resort when all other safety measures fail and compromises the safety of the public," he said. "However, the FRA will look into the issue and solutions around how we can improve the situation. Drivers must slow down and show respect for the people who live in villages and communities."