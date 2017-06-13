MSAF: Safe ship practice

/ Front page / News

THE Maritime Safety Authority of Fiji has reiterated the need for all shipowners to implement safe ship management system to ensure that risks are minimised or eradicated.

This is after passengers on board a ferry operating between Buca Bay and Taveuni were delayed at sea for an hour after water started seeping into the vessel early this month.

MSAF's chief executive officer John Tunidau said MSAF had strict regulatory requirements.

"The shipowner and master are legally bound to report any incident or accident on the ship and ensure the ship is operated as per the regulatory requirements," he said.

In an earlier report by this newspaper, ferry owner Hari Chand Hansraj said the problem had been addressed, adding the boat resumed normal operations.

Mr Hansraj said the boat was travelling from Taveuni to Natuvu in Buca Bay when the engines' exhaust cooling system hose was damaged.

"The hose actually came off while water seeped into the boat. However, this was controlled and we had to stop for an hour to rectify the issue," he said.

"Since we had parts to replace the damaged hose, the issue was addressed there and then before the boat began operations again."

Mr Tunidau said the ship statutory documents are verified by MSAF's enforcement and compliance officer for its daily trips and issued with a marine clearance prior to departure.

"The ships survey certificate is valid for six months and if there is a defect within the six-month period that warrants a survey, then a special survey is undertaken to confirm rectification of the defect," he said.

"We have strict regulatory requirements and the shipowner and master is legally bound to report any incident or accident on the ship and to ensure the ship is operated as per the regulatory requirements."

Mr Tunidau said shipowners are to implement safe ship management system to ensure the risks are minimised or eradicated.

"All ships operating commercially are required to undergo a Ship Survey and qualify to be registered under the ship registry maintained by MSAF," he said.

The Maritime Legislation can be viewed on the MSAF website www.msaf.com.fj.