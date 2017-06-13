Mohan: Govt gave FSC $400m over 10 years

/ Front page / News

GOVERNMENT has given the Fiji Sugar Corporation $400 million over the past 10 years, says board chairman Vishnu Mohan.

And 60 per cent or $240m was spent on canegrowers, he said.

He made the revelation while addressing sugar industry stakeholders at the FSC's briefing on its Strategic Action Plan 2018-2022 in Lautoka yesterday.

Mr Mohan said despite the huge investment, the return was not that significant.

"Our revenue sales for the same period is just over $2 billion," he said.

"From an accounting or economic point of view that isn't very good, we need to get at least 10 times or more if we invest that kind of money.

"So we need to double the sales output.

"We need to convert that Government assistance into material benefit and that's the challenge we have on hand.

"We need to do that by increasing cane production and helping farmers so that cane farming becomes a next generation business."

Parliament recently passed a motion for an increase in Government's loan guarantee of $202m for the FSC.

This takes FSC's loan facility with the ANZ Bank to $322m.

FSC chief executive officer Graham Clark said the increased government guarantee would be used to provide security for loans to finance the work required under its Strategic Action Plan over the next five years.

"The government guarantee increase is for $202m," he said.

"This will be fully utilised, together with internal cash flows and other debt facilities of some $50m, over the period, to fund a total capital investment budget of $252m.

"These funds will be used to invest in cane development ($37.5m), rail system upgrades ($50m), agricultural equipment ($60m), factory process upgrades ($22m) and factory mechanical upgrades ($82.5m)."

FSC's government-guaranteed loans including explicit liabilities stood at $761.5m at the end of January 31 this year and with the additional guarantee, the total is $963.5m.