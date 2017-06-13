'Tough times ahead'

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Fiji Sugar Corporation chief executive officer Graham Clark (left) with FSC chairman Vishnu Mohan at the Tanoa Waterfront Hotel in Lautoka yesterday. Picture: BALJEET SINGH

THE next two years will be the toughest for the sugar industry in Fiji, says Fiji Sugar Corporation chief executive officer Graham Clark.

Speaking to industry stakeholders during a briefing on the miller's Strategic Action Plan 2018-2022 in Lautoka yesterday, he said that in order for the sector to climb out of the precarious position it was in at present, a huge effort by all stakeholders was needed.

"It's going to be a tough two years, make no mistake," he said.

"There is a lot of hard work that is required and it starts within FSC. Our own structures have got to change, our own effectiveness as an organisation has got to change.

"I am calling for a partnership with our growers and the Sugar Cane Growers Council has been very effective in getting us there to work together."

Mr Clark said if they could increase production and lower costs over the next two years, there would be a positive change.

He said the state of the sugar mills was almost as bad as the deteriorated rail system.

"I look back at the neglect in the factories in the past 20 years where investment had been made inappropriately, so it's no surprise our efficiency has dropped."

Mr Clark said the three existing mills had the capacity to process five million tonnes of cane.

"We will be working to receive and crush more cane quicker. The result of that is farmers will really have to run hard to keep up with us and this will eliminate queues at the mills."