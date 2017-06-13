Unit sends 193 back to school

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation Mereseini Vuniwaqa meets participants of the Eastern Women's Capacity Building Workshop in the lead up to the National Women's Expo at Studio 6 Apartments in Suva yesterday. Picture: JONA KONATACI

The Ministry of Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations says it has withdrawn 193 children from the child labour environment since 2011 and returned them to schools or technical training programs.

This was revealed by Acting Minister for Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations Mereseini Vuniwaqa at the World Day Against Child Labour celebrations in Suva yesterday.

Mrs Vuniwaqa said this was made possible under the joint partnership program of the International Labour Organization's tackling child labour through education (TACKLE) project.

She said a child labour unit within the ministry was established in June 2011 under the European Union (EU)/ILO TACKLE project to eradicate child labour and establish a labour inspection process to tackle the issue and encourage children back into schools.

"The unit, as part of its training program, has trained more than 250 schoolteachers and more than 200 community leaders and farmers in the area of child labour since 2011 to date," Mrs Vuniwaqa said.

"The unit has also worked with our partners in signing an interagency guideline in December 2015 to ensure that we have a collective approach towards eradicating child labour from our society."

She said the Government's commitment to providing free education to children and setting up technical colleges around the country had greatly benefited all Fijians.

"The Government's commitment towards the elimination of child labour is fully enunciated in the law which defines the issues of the worst forms of child labour, minimum age of employment, the rights of a child, conditions on restricting the employment of children, and hours and type of work that a child can perform if he or she is above the age of 15, the minimum employment age in Fiji," Mrs Vuniwaqa said.

This year's theme for Child Labour Celebrations was "In Conflicts and Disasters: Protect Children from Child Labour".