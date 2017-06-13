Citizenship data yet to be integrated

/ Front page / News

INFORMATION on Fijian citizenship is yet to be integrated into the Department of Immigration's border management system.

This was revealed by Immigration director Nemani Vuniwaqa during the department's submissions to the Public Accounts Committee yesterday.

He said information on this was manually stored at the moment.

Mr Vuniwaqa said in case of a fire, these files would also be destroyed.

"We have the integrated border management system in place and that system connects all information or the data in terms of applications that are received or work permits or passports," he said..

"If there is a fire, all these files will go up in the fire. We are working on having most of the information into the system so we can have a backup system in place.

"There's only one service right now that is not integrated into the system and we are working with the Government. That is on citizenship and is also a lot of information so we are working on having that into the system and having the data stored into the system."

Mr Vuniwaqa confirmed they had a committee that looked into the issuing of work permits to ensure that positions that are being applied for by foreigners were not taken by locals.