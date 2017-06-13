Teen mum alert

/ Front page / News

STATISTICS provided by the National Substance Abuse Advisory Council (NSAAC) shows an alarming 19 pregnancy cases were recorded in primary schools last year and a further 28 recorded in secondary schools.

These statistics were released by NSAAC yesterday and they also showed that overall, 48 total pregnancies were recorded in girls under the age of 15 years.

There were also 1456 pregnancy cases recorded in girls between the ages of 15 and 19.

From 2014-2016, each of the four divisions recorded alarming cases of teenage pregnancies for girls below 15 years with the Central Division recording 29 cases, Eastern Division with 10, Northern Division recording 47 cases and the Western Division recorded 33 cases.

And the cases have raised eyebrows with the Methodist Church in Fiji and Rotuma secretary for communication and overseas mission Reverend James Bhagwan saying they were of serious concern for all churches in the country.

"What we are seeing is that there is a real need for us to continue the work we are doing in our faith communities," Mr Bhagwan said.

He said one of the challenges faced within their church schools was to inculcate the good practices, values and morals that were part of their Christian faith in creating a secular system.

"The challenge we face is that we are being caught out when we are still focusing on the symptoms," Mr Bhagwan said.

"These are the symptoms of what's wrong in our society. We need to start working and looking at what are the root causes of these issues.

"We should not just look at band-aid responses.

"The churches are continuing to address these things properly in a deeper way.

"It is a matter of what our young children are being exposed to.

"Our children are being exposed to a pop culture that is currently not the same pop culture that existed 20 years ago.

"We need to really look at and pay attention to how we are just absorbing popular culture from overseas."

National Adviser and Assistant Secretary General, Sanatan Dharm Pratinidhi Sabha Fiji Amit Chand said these issues had been prevailing in the communities for some time now at an alarming rate.

He revealed the Sabha would be trying to develop their "Sanatan Sustainable Youth Development Goals 2030" in order to reduce such issues in the country.

"We are going to take action and educate the community through the human values, suicide, and gender violence reduction and other relating offences which has been coming up in schoolchildren," Mr Chand said.

"What we can do as an organisation is that these things start from home and we have Ramayan mandali and various activities and we can reach these children.

"We can get them more involved in our youth programs and get their parents more involved.

"What we will do is that we will target specific programs in different areas and by 2022 or 2055 we want to see reduction in all these cases.

"We will work closely with the Ministry of Education.

"We cannot work in isolation so we will work with relevant authorities and stakeholders to address this issue."

NSAAC statistics revealed there were 105 sex-related offences recorded for secondary schools compared with 75 in primary schools.

There were also 30 kava offences recorded for primary school compared with only four for secondary schools.

There were 25 alcohol-related offences for secondary schools and 13 for primary.

A further 22 marijuana offences were recorded in secondary schools compared with four for primary schools.