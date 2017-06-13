Fiji Time: 6:22 PM on Tuesday 13 June

McKee rates Vatubua

Peni Komaisavai
Tuesday, June 13, 2017

VODAFONE Flying Fijians head coach John McKee rates 26-year-old Jale Vatubua as a strong all-rounder.

After making his debut for Fiji last week against the third ranked Wallabies, Vatubua is relishing his chances of donning the national jersey here on home turf.

The youngest of eight siblings and former Marist Brothers High School rugby player will be achieving a mile-stone achievement of playing his first home game if given the nod by coach John McKee.

Referred to by overseas media as the 121kg "Fijian Monster," the Tokatoka, Tailevu man played a grand game against the Wallabies.

The game saw him pairing off with Albert Vulivuli against Wallaby centres Karmichael Hunt and Tevita Kuridrani.

McKee said the Tokatoka man had a good outing against the Wallabies.

"I thought Jale (Vatubua) was excellent, he is a strong player. Both in carrying the ball over the game line and also his defence and tackling was very strong," McKee said.

He said Vatubua and Kalivate Tawake (debutant tighthead prop) really played well on debut.








