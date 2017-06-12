Govt committed to it's SDG 8 target on child labour

Update: 6:05PM THE Fijian Government remains committed to achieving its set target in Sustainable Development Goal 8 to accelerate the eradication of child labour by 2025 and forced labour, modern slavery and human trafficking by 2030.
Acting Minister for
Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations and Minister for Women,
Children and Poverty Alleviation, Mereseini Vuniwaqa stressed this today while
officiating at the at the opening of the World Day Against Child Labour
Awareness Programme in Lami.
Mrs Vuniwaqa said this
required a collaborative commitment from all stakeholders and civil society
organisations to ensure all Fijian children grew and developed in the best
environment.
The minimum working
age in Fiji by law is 15 years old and above, however, individuals must not be
exposed to hazardous working environment.
The law also defines
the issues of worst forms of child labour, the rights of a child, conditions on
restricting the employment of children as well as the hours and type of work a
child can perform if he or she is above the age of 15 years.
However
she said the
Child Labour Unit, since inception in 2011, has withdrawn 193 children from
child labour environment and returned them to schools.
Mrs Vuniwaqa said
some students withdrawn from child labour had been admitted into technical
training programmes.
"The Child Labour
Unit, as part of its training programme, has trained over 250 school teachers
and more than 200 community leaders and farmers in the area of child labour
since June, 2011 to date," Mrs Vuniwaqa said.
"I would like to
recognise the support from the ministries of Education, Women and Children, the
Fiji Police Force, the International Labour Organisation (ILO) and the
non-government organisations in addressing child labour issues."
The theme for this
year's World Day Against Child Labour Awareness Programme is 'In Conflicts and
Disasters: Protect Children from Child Labour'.