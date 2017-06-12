Fiji Time: 6:27 PM on Monday 12 June

Govt committed to it's SDG 8 target on child labour

TALEBULA KATE
Monday, June 12, 2017

Update: 6:05PM THE Fijian Government remains committed to achieving its set target in Sustainable Development Goal 8 to accelerate the eradication of child labour by 2025 and forced labour, modern slavery and human trafficking by 2030.

Acting Minister for Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations and Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation, Mereseini Vuniwaqa stressed this today while officiating at the at the opening of the World Day Against Child Labour Awareness Programme in Lami. 

Mrs Vuniwaqa said this required a collaborative commitment from all stakeholders and civil society organisations to ensure all Fijian children grew and developed in the best environment.  

The minimum working age in Fiji by law is 15 years old and above, however, individuals must not be exposed to hazardous working environment. 

The law also defines the issues of worst forms of child labour, the rights of a child, conditions on restricting the employment of children as well as the hours and type of work a child can perform if he or she is above the age of 15 years. 

However she said the Child Labour Unit, since inception in 2011, has withdrawn 193 children from child labour environment and returned them to schools.  

Mrs Vuniwaqa said some students withdrawn from child labour had been admitted into technical training programmes. 

"The Child Labour Unit, as part of its training programme, has trained over 250 school teachers and more than 200 community leaders and farmers in the area of child labour since June, 2011 to date," Mrs Vuniwaqa said. 

"I would like to recognise the support from the ministries of Education, Women and Children, the Fiji Police Force, the International Labour Organisation (ILO) and the non-government organisations in addressing child labour issues."

The theme for this year's World Day Against Child Labour Awareness Programme is 'In Conflicts and Disasters: Protect Children from Child Labour'.








