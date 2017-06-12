Increase in elderly persons at state-homes: Vuniwaqa

/ Front page / News

Update: 5:58PM THERE has been an increase in the numbers of elderly persons from 150 to 160 living in our state-homes.

Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation Mereseini Vuniwaqa highlighted this at press conference on World Elder Abuse Awareness day that will be held this week.

"A lot of our elder persons are now at state homes and in this case a lot of them have been verbally and emotionally abused, and neglected," Mrs Vuniwaqa said.

However she said there needs to be more awareness on elderly abuse in our communities and particularly at our homes.

"This year we have partnered with the Australia Pacific Technical College( APTC) and their role is to empower those that look after out elderly citizens in our aged-care homes.We will have a workshop on Wednesday for the aged �care facilitators run by APTC."

She said the ministry as part of raising awareness was looking at reaching out to families and aged-caregivers in our state homes. There needs to be more respect towards our elderly population.

The theme for World Elder Abuse Awareness day is Lets Break the Silence and Protect our Leaders.