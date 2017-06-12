FHEC ink MoU with NZ institutions

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Signing the MOU- Mr Wiremu Doherty [CEO Te Whare Wananga], Linda Aumua [ FHEC Director] and Mr Stanley Frielick [ Director Ako Aotearoa]. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 5:47PM A MEMORANDUM of Understanding (MoU) with a view of exploring opportunities to establish and promote collaborative activities that will enhance their mutual education goals was signed by the Fiji Higher Education Commission (FHEC) with two established New Zealand institutions.

The NZ institutions namely Ako Aotearoa and the Te Whare Wananga o Awanuiarangi both recognize and respect the diverse strengths and contributions that they each bring and look forward to exploring, developing and evaluating proposals and initiatives to the benefit of each institution and the communities they serve.

The Ako Aotearoa, New Zealand National Centre for Tertiary Teaching Excellence, is an organization that assists educators and organisations to enable the best possible outcomes for all learners.

Te Whare o Awanuiarangi will assist by defining opportunities that exist to adapt pedagogical approaches that are appropriate for the needs of the different cultural communities and also look at other related appropriate policy interventions.

FHEC Director, Linda Aumua explained that the agreement is part of the Fiji's Higher Education Improvement Programme where the FHEC aims to coordinate the rolling out of new pedagogical approaches to Higher Education: improving the quality of teaching and learning by enhancing the competency of teachers, assessors and moderators.