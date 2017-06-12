Fijians aim to maintain winning streak on home ground

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Flying Fijians head coach John Mckee. Picture: FT FILE

Update: 5:38PM THE Vodafone Flying Fijians aims to maintain their winning 4-0 record against the Azzurri Italy on home soil when they face up with them this Saturday at the ANZ Stadium, Suva.

Fiji last played Italy at the ANZ Stadium back in June 7, 2014, which Fiji won 25-14.

They also won on three other separate occasions the first being on June 14 1980 (16-3) at the ANZ Stadium July 15, 2000 (43-9) and June 17, 2006 (29-18) at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

John Mckee's men have a good record playing the touring Azzurris here in Fiji.

However, the Flying Fijians have only managed to win one game 50-32, in Italy back on August 28, 1999 at Stadio Tommaso Fattori, L'Aquila,

The two teams have played 10 tests between them and each winning five, and the game this Saturday will determine who will go one up out of the two.

"Certainly history is interesting and if we can take something from the history of the success but really this weekend we really have to make sure that we are really on top of our game and put in a top class performance to have that opportunity to win that match," Mckee said.