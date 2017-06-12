Fiji Time: 6:27 PM on Monday 12 June

Labasa water disruption

TALEBULA KATE
Monday, June 12, 2017

Update: 5:34PM A BURST main at the Corner of Gibson St near ANZ Bank has caused in interruption of water supply in some parts of Labasa.

Residents living along the affected area are advised that water supply will be disrupted from 8pm tomorrow (June 13) to 6am on Wednesday (June 14).

The areas affected include BSP, Hotel Takia, Siberia and the hospital.

Water Authority of Fiji is advising its customers residing in those areas to store and use water wisely for their immediate needs during this temporary disruption period.

Water carts will be on standby to service the affected areas as and when the need arises.

The supply of water is expected to be restored at 7am on Wednesday.








