New game plan for Flying Fijians

Update: 4:59PM THE Vodafone Flying Fijians will be drawing up new game plan to counter Italy as they prepare for their test match this Saturday.

Flying Fijians head coach John Mckee said they would be basing their game plans to counter Italy?s style of play.

"This week is another big test match against Italy. They are quite a different team to the style of play that we had against the Australians," Mckee said.

"We are really concentrating on our game and getting our game plan right."

He said yesterday, they were working on getting their game plan right.