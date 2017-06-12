Fiji Time: 6:26 PM on Monday 12 June

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

New game plan for Flying Fijians

PENI KOMAISAVAI
Monday, June 12, 2017

Update: 4:59PM THE Vodafone Flying Fijians will be drawing up new game plan to counter Italy as they prepare for their test match this Saturday.

Flying Fijians head coach John Mckee said they would be basing their game plans to counter Italy?s style of play.

"This week is another big test match against Italy. They are quite a different team to the style of play that we had against the Australians," Mckee said.

"We are really concentrating on our game and getting our game plan right."

He said yesterday, they were working on getting their game plan right.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65850.6395
JPY 54.623951.6239
GBP 0.38250.3745
EUR 0.43650.4245
NZD 0.68590.6529
AUD 0.65270.6277
USD 0.49130.4743

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 12th, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Big day for Tuisova
  2. Fijian, 26, missing at sea off Port Moresby
  3. 60 days to adjust
  4. Control sexual emotion
  5. Trio for 15s
  6. Man dies, 3 in hospital
  7. Teen lucky to be alive as house goes up in flames
  8. The signs before a chief dies
  9. Municipality elections
  10. PM closes Ocean Conference, reminds delegates of commitments

Top Stories this Week

  1. Dead policeman identified Saturday (10 Jun)
  2. $12.5m write-off Thursday (08 Jun)
  3. Bible and VKB survive inferno as building goes up in flames Sunday (11 Jun)
  4. Navy divers to detonate explosives Thursday (08 Jun)
  5. Navy divers in Dawasamu Wednesday (07 Jun)
  6. Lovebirds on honeymoon Saturday (10 Jun)
  7. Big day for Tuisova Monday (12 Jun)
  8. Fijians safe after attack Tuesday (06 Jun)
  9. Four-year suspension Thursday (08 Jun)
  10. Rainima scoops Miss World Fiji title Sunday (11 Jun)