New game plan for Flying Fijians

Update: 4:59PM THE Vodafone Flying Fijians will be drawing up new game plan to counter Italy as they prepare for their test match this Saturday.
Flying Fijians head coach John Mckee said they would be
basing their game plans to counter Italy?s style of play.
"This week is another big test match against Italy. They are
quite a different team to the style of play that we had against the
Australians," Mckee said.
"We are really concentrating on our game and getting our
game plan right."
He said yesterday, they were working on getting their game
plan right.