Drug trial: Hurtado gives evidence

AQELA SUSU
Monday, June 12, 2017

Update: 4:56PM COLOMBIAN national Aiden Alec Hurtado informed the High Court in Suva this morning that he was forced by police officers to speak in English.

Hurtado who is currently being re-tried for unlawful importation of illicit drugs namely 20.5 kilograms of cocaine when he arrived in the country on February 7, 2014.

He was earlier acquitted of the charges against him by High Court judge Justice Salesi Temo in November 17, 2015.

After an appeal by the State, Mr Hurtado is now facing a re-trial.

In his evidence, he said when he told the officers that he only spoke Spanish but he said he was allegedly forced to speak in English.

He also alleged they also slapped and ill-treated him during his arrest.








