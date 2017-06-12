Man dead after being allegedly stabbed

/ Front page / News

Update: 4:31PM A MAN is dead while another is admitted at the Lautoka hospital after an argument this morning.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said the deceased; a 27-year-old man was allegedly stabbed resulting in his death.

�The incident occurred at Sovi Bay, Sigatoka whereby the victim was allegedly stabbed by a 22-year-old man during an argument,� Ms Naisoro said.

�He was conveyed to the Sigatoka Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival,� she said.

�The suspect is currently admitted at the Lautoka Hospital as he sustained injuries during the alleged incident.�

Investigations continue.