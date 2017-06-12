Man dead after being allegedly stabbed

Update: 4:31PM A MAN is dead while another is admitted at the Lautoka hospital after an argument this morning.
Police
spokesperson Ana Naisoro said the deceased; a 27-year-old man was allegedly
stabbed resulting in his death.
�The incident
occurred at Sovi Bay, Sigatoka whereby the victim was allegedly stabbed by a
22-year-old man during an argument,� Ms Naisoro said.
�He was
conveyed to the Sigatoka Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival,� she
said.
�The suspect
is currently admitted at the Lautoka Hospital as he sustained injuries during
the alleged incident.�
Investigations
continue.