Political parties receive National Register of Voters

TALEBULA KATE
Monday, June 12, 2017

Update: 3:08PM REGISTERED political parties today received copies of the National Register of Voters from the Electoral Commission.

The Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Suresh Chandra presented the National Register of Voters to representatives from the Fiji United Freedom Party, FijiFirst Party, Fiji Labour Party, National Federation Party and Social Democratic Liberal Party this morning.

"We have given five Registered Political Parties a copy of the complete set of the National Register of Voters free of charge in order to help them prepare accordingly for the 2018 General Election," Mr Chandra said.

Meanwhile Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem said they decided to print the copies ourselves in order to save costs in what is an annual exercise.

"This allows us to absorb costs which would otherwise have been spent on paying for copies of the National Register of Voters," Mr Saneem said.

 The Peoples' Democratic Party did not attend and a copy of the National Register of Voters will be delivered to them.








