Political parties receive National Register of Voters

Update: 3:08PM REGISTERED political parties today received copies of the National Register of Voters from the Electoral Commission.
The Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Suresh Chandra
presented the National Register of Voters to representatives from the Fiji
United Freedom Party, FijiFirst Party, Fiji Labour Party, National Federation
Party and Social Democratic Liberal Party this morning.
"We have given five Registered Political Parties a copy
of the complete set of the National Register of Voters free of charge in order
to help them prepare accordingly for the 2018 General Election," Mr Chandra
said.
Meanwhile Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem said they
decided to print the copies ourselves in order to save costs in what is an
annual exercise.
"This allows us to absorb costs which would otherwise have
been spent on paying for copies of the National Register of Voters," Mr Saneem
said.
The Peoples'
Democratic Party did not attend and a copy of the National Register of Voters
will be delivered to them.