Commission approves objections and appeals

Update: 3:02PM THE Electoral Commission today approved the rules governing objections and appeals to registration on the National Register of Voters.
According to
a statement by the Fijian Election office (FEO) Section 155(b) of the Electoral
Act 2014 specifies that the Electoral Commission may makes Rules relating to
voter registration and maintenance of the Register of Voters.
Currently
there are no provisions where a person can lodge a complaint against a registration.
The rules will create this process and allow for natural justice principles to be
exercised during the adjudication process.
An appeals
process has also been established to allow the Electoral Commission to finalize
the verification of a voter.
The FEO will print forms for the Objection and Appeals which
will be widely circulated and uploaded to the FEO website.
It will
also maintain a register of Objections and Appeals to allow for proper record
keeping.
The National
Register of voters contains the details of 605,997 Fijians eligible to vote
next year.