Commission approves objections and appeals

/ Front page / News

Update: 3:02PM THE Electoral Commission today approved the rules governing objections and appeals to registration on the National Register of Voters.

According to a statement by the Fijian Election office (FEO) Section 155(b) of the Electoral Act 2014 specifies that the Electoral Commission may makes Rules relating to voter registration and maintenance of the Register of Voters.

Currently there are no provisions where a person can lodge a complaint against a registration. The rules will create this process and allow for natural justice principles to be exercised during the adjudication process.

An appeals process has also been established to allow the Electoral Commission to finalize the verification of a voter.

The FEO will print forms for the Objection and Appeals which will be widely circulated and uploaded to the FEO website.

It will also maintain a register of Objections and Appeals to allow for proper record keeping.

The National Register of voters contains the details of 605,997 Fijians eligible to vote next year.