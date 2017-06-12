Sanatan workshop focus on youth development

Update: 1:53PM THE Sanatan Youth Counseling Workshop is focused on launching the 'Sanatan Sustainable Youth Development Goals 2030 for sustainable future.'
This was revealed by Minister for Education, Dr Mahendra Reddy at the opening of the workshop today in Suva.
He said the
the topics were very much related to youth development in the contemporary era
and the workshop would strengthen the knowledge base and information tank of
people.
"The
current education system also ensures that these topics together with others
are robustly engineered into our youth minds," Dr Reddy said.
The eight
goals:
1. Enhancing our culture and human
values
2. Energy efficient communities
3. Disaster response and
management
4. Reduction in non-communicable
diseases
5. Reduction in suicide and gender
violence
6. Sports and talent development
7. Sustainable employment opportunities
and climate change and
8. Climate action