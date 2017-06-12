Sanatan workshop focus on youth development

/ Front page / News

Update: 1:53PM THE Sanatan Youth Counseling Workshop is focused on launching the 'Sanatan Sustainable Youth Development Goals 2030 for sustainable future.'

This was revealed by Minister for Education, Dr Mahendra Reddy at the opening of the workshop today in Suva.

He said the the topics were very much related to youth development in the contemporary era and the workshop would strengthen the knowledge base and information tank of people.

"The current education system also ensures that these topics together with others are robustly engineered into our youth minds," Dr Reddy said.

The eight goals:

1. Enhancing our culture and human values

2. Energy efficient communities

3. Disaster response and management

4. Reduction in non-communicable diseases

5. Reduction in suicide and gender violence

6. Sports and talent development

7. Sustainable employment opportunities and climate change and

8. Climate action