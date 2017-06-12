Fiji Time: 6:27 PM on Monday 12 June

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Sanatan workshop focus on youth development

VISHAAL KUMAR
Monday, June 12, 2017

Update: 1:53PM THE Sanatan Youth Counseling Workshop is focused on launching the 'Sanatan Sustainable Youth Development Goals 2030 for sustainable future.'

This was revealed by Minister for Education, Dr Mahendra Reddy at the opening of the workshop  today in Suva.

He said the the topics were very much related to youth development in the contemporary era and the workshop would strengthen the knowledge base and information tank of people.

"The current education system also ensures that these topics together with others are robustly engineered into our youth minds," Dr Reddy said.

The eight goals:

1.       Enhancing our culture and human values

2.       Energy efficient communities

3.        Disaster response and management

4.       Reduction in non-communicable diseases

5.       Reduction in suicide and gender violence

6.       Sports and talent development

7.       Sustainable employment opportunities and climate change and

8.       Climate action      








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65850.6395
JPY 54.623951.6239
GBP 0.38250.3745
EUR 0.43650.4245
NZD 0.68590.6529
AUD 0.65270.6277
USD 0.49130.4743

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 12th, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Big day for Tuisova
  2. Fijian, 26, missing at sea off Port Moresby
  3. 60 days to adjust
  4. Control sexual emotion
  5. Trio for 15s
  6. Man dies, 3 in hospital
  7. Teen lucky to be alive as house goes up in flames
  8. The signs before a chief dies
  9. Municipality elections
  10. PM closes Ocean Conference, reminds delegates of commitments

Top Stories this Week

  1. Dead policeman identified Saturday (10 Jun)
  2. $12.5m write-off Thursday (08 Jun)
  3. Bible and VKB survive inferno as building goes up in flames Sunday (11 Jun)
  4. Navy divers to detonate explosives Thursday (08 Jun)
  5. Navy divers in Dawasamu Wednesday (07 Jun)
  6. Lovebirds on honeymoon Saturday (10 Jun)
  7. Big day for Tuisova Monday (12 Jun)
  8. Fijians safe after attack Tuesday (06 Jun)
  9. Four-year suspension Thursday (08 Jun)
  10. Rainima scoops Miss World Fiji title Sunday (11 Jun)