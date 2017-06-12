Fiji Time: 6:27 PM on Monday 12 June

Cikamatana intensifies training

PENI KOMAISAVAI
Monday, June 12, 2017

Update: 1:45PM FIJIAN weightlifter Eileen Cikamatana has intensified her training as she prepares for her first International Weightlifting Federation?s World Junior Championship participation.

Cikamatana recently competed in the +75 category at the French National Championship in Mont De Marsan, last weekend. 

Weightlifting Fiji revealed in a statement that she lifted 104kg in the Snatch and 121kg in the Clean and Jerk to get a total of 225kg.

She narrowly missed two crucial lifts at 130kg and 133kg in the Clean and Jerk.

Weightlifting Fiji vice president Christopher Yee said the 133kg in the Clean and Jerk would have taken her closer to the 238kg lift she did in Melbourne earlier this year.

"Her trip to France was part of her preparation for the World Junior Championships in Japan from June 15 to June 23, 2017," Yee said.

Cikamatana is the current holder of the Commonwealth Junior and Commonwealth Senior records in the newly established 90kg category.








