Fiji, Italy test match tickets on sale

+ Enlarge this image Fiji Rugby Union (FRU) chief executive officer John O'Connor. Picture: FT FILE

Update: 1:04PM TICKETS for the upcoming June rugby test match between the Vodafone Flying Fijians and the Azzurri Italy are now being sold at the Fiji Sports Council and all the Post Fiji outlets across Fiji.

Fiji Rugby Union (FRU) chief executive officer John O'Connor confirmed this saying this would make tickets accessible to all Fijians.

"We've priced tickets very affordably at $50 for grandstand, $30 for the concrete embankment and $20 for the grass embankment.

"Children under 12 will only pay $5 each for the grass embankment. We are also pleased to work with the likes of Post Fiji who have allowed everyone to be able to buy tickets through all Post Fiji outlets across the island," O'Connor said.

FRU has confirmed that Fiji will be hosting Italy (June 17) this week and Scotland (June 24) next week at the ANZ Stadium in Laucala Bay.