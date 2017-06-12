Public applauded for reporting drug related activities

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Police seized more than 130 plants, pot plants and leaves believed to be marijuana in Wainibuka over the weekend. Picture: FT FILE

Update: 12:50PM POLICE has commended the public for reporting to them drug related activities.

Divisional Police Commander East SSP Manoj Singh said it is encouraging to receive information about drug related activities for which they act on.

He said the community involvement in eradicating crime is commendable and has requested other communities to do the same.

Meanwhile two men will be produced at the Nausori Magistrates Court charged with the alleged cultivation of illicit drugs.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said this follows a raid in a village in Wainibuka, Tailevu over the weekend whereby more than 130 plants, pot plants and leaves believed to be marijuana were seized.

This follows information received by officers in the Eastern Division of the alleged activities.