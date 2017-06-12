Public applauded for reporting drug related activities

Update: 12:50PM POLICE has commended the public for reporting to them drug related activities.
Divisional Police Commander East SSP Manoj Singh said it is
encouraging to receive information about drug related activities for which they
act on.
He said the community involvement in eradicating crime is
commendable and has requested other communities to do the same.
Meanwhile two men will be produced at the Nausori
Magistrates Court charged with the alleged cultivation of illicit drugs.
Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said this follows a raid in
a village in Wainibuka, Tailevu over the weekend whereby more than 130 plants,
pot plants and leaves believed to be marijuana were seized.
This follows information received by officers in the Eastern
Division of the alleged activities.