Student file sent to bureau

Update: 12:33PM THE file for a student who is alleged to have been involved in a burglary at a Dairy Shop in Wainibuku last week has been for forwarded to the Juvenile Bureau for further advice.
Police
spokesperson Ana Naisoro said the student was questioned and released as his
file will be forwarded to the Juvenile Bureau for further advice.
Meanwhile
she said four men will be produced at the Nasinu Magistrates Court charged for
their alleged involvement in the burglary.
"The
four have been charged with series of offences such as aggravated burglary, theft,
theft of motor vehicle, criminal trespass and damaging property," Ms Naisoro said.