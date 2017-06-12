Student file sent to bureau

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 12:33PM THE file for a student who is alleged to have been involved in a burglary at a Dairy Shop in Wainibuku last week has been for forwarded to the Juvenile Bureau for further advice.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said the student was questioned and released as his file will be forwarded to the Juvenile Bureau for further advice.

Meanwhile she said four men will be produced at the Nasinu Magistrates Court charged for their alleged involvement in the burglary.

"The four have been charged with series of offences such as aggravated burglary, theft, theft of motor vehicle, criminal trespass and damaging property," Ms Naisoro said.