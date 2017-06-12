Fiji Time: 12:31 PM on Monday 12 June

Public health roles important: Chand

ALISI VUCAGO
Monday, June 12, 2017

Update: 12:14PM PUBLIC health roles and responsibilities are important and demands more commitment from our part says Ministry of Health's national advisor for environmental health Dip Chand.

He made this statement while opening an Environmental Health Workers Training Workshop in Suva yesterday.

"Certain communicable diseases which are endemic and pandemic are preventable through good litigation measures to curb and deter unhealthy behavioral practices thus helps to save lives," he said.

"In your five days training, you will be equipped with new knowledge and appropriate skills along with some hands on practical understanding to help you effectively and efficiently build up successful prosecution cases."








