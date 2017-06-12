Public health roles important: Chand

Update: 12:14PM PUBLIC health roles and responsibilities are important and demands more commitment from our part says Ministry of Health's national advisor for environmental health Dip Chand.
He made
this statement while opening an Environmental Health Workers Training Workshop
in Suva yesterday.
"Certain
communicable diseases which are endemic and pandemic are preventable through
good litigation measures to curb and deter unhealthy behavioral practices thus
helps to save lives," he said.
"In your five days training, you will be
equipped with new knowledge and appropriate skills along with some hands on
practical understanding to help you effectively and efficiently build up
successful prosecution cases."