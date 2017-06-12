Youths on a mission

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Youth members of the Sanatan National Wing during their clean-up campaign drive in Nakasi on Saturday. Picture: ATU RASEA

IN a bid to preserve and beautify the environment, about 35 youths were part of a clean-up campaign drive in Nakasi on Saturday.

In a first of its kind clean-up campaign in the area, the youths who are members of the Sanatan National Wing, took time out from their busy commitments to deliver social service to the residents in the area.

National Youth vice-president Shivneel Maharaj said National Youth Wing, under the Sanatan constitution, represented a network of 120,000 youths in the country.

"We are working towards developing a sustainable Youth Goals 2015 to address youth cultural education and activities. Youth empowerment in areas of equal job opportunity, raising awareness for women and access to information," Mr Maharaj said.

He said they were also working on similar projects at different sites in the Suva area. "We are also planning to beautify and paint the Samabula Senior Citizens Home and the Vatuwaqa cemetery for our next projects," he said.

Nakasi Youth Group vice-president Sumeet Prasad said most of the youths involved in the clean -up campaign were students of Nakasi High School.

Sanatan Dharm Pratinidhi Sabha Fiji, Youth Development, Policy and External Relations national adviser Amit Chand said this incentive was part of the development goal eight which was climate action.

" I want to thank the students and Nakasi High School for their support. This is an integration of members in the communities which is a joint venture. We will establish such projects throughout our 26 branches Fiji-wide," Mr Chand said.

The Youth Wing also conducted a similar clean-up campaign in Nadawa earlier.