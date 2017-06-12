Focus on resilience

/ Front page / News

RESILIENCE thinking in Restoration of Ecosystem Services and adaption to Climate Change (RESCCUE) is to bring social and ecological science together to empower communities and stakeholders to be more resilient and able to adapt to the impacts of climate change in the country.

Lecturer at the Institute of Applied Science, University of the South Pacific, Isoa Korovulalvula revealed that RESCCUE was implemented in Fiji in 2015 in the Provinces of Ra and Kadavu.

"The RESCCUE project focuses on enhancing the self-belief that communities can stand on their two feet with a bit of assistance (technical, financial) so that they can be more resilient and adapt to the impacts of climate change," Mr Korovulalvula said.

"The community-based resource management initiative had been going on for more than 10 years.

"RESCCUE provided the means to engage all key stakeholders together in a collaborative process to restore what was lost which is the source of livelihood and natural resources."

He highlighted that some of the financial mechanism options to support marine management was to have dive user fee, foreshore lease, recreational dive licence and voluntary contribution support systems in Ra and Kadavu.

One of the objectives of RESCCUE was to strengthen coastal ecosystems to provide livelihood and to protect communities in the country.